Queens woman needs wheelchair-accessible bathroom in NYCHA home after stroke

QUEENS — Erica Brown from the Queensbridge Houses says she struggles to get in and out of her bathroom, even with her husbands’s help.

Brown says she has waited years for a wheelchair-accessible bathroom. Back in 2019, Brown suffered a stroke and has been unable to walk ever since. Husband Toney Lovitt has been her hero in the years since.

“I love him so much. He does everything for me,” said Brown.

Together 29 years, Lovitt says everyday routines, such as taking a bath, have become very difficult.

“She can barely walk. Why does she have to suffer to take care of her hygiene? I don’t understand this,” said Lovitt.

As Brown waits for repairs, she says she is grateful everyday and feels lucky to have a partner like Lovitt.

A NYCHA spokesperson tells PIX11 news: “NYCHA staff is working with the resident to ensure all the proper paperwork has been filed and determine next steps.”

PIX11 News will stay on this story. If you have a story, reach out to Monica Morales at monica@pix11.com