QUEENS (PIX11) — It’s prom season and after two years of the pandemic, some Queens students are really looking forward to finally celebratING in person.

The city and community are coming together to make it a night to remember, but they still need a little help with costs and graduation attire for students. Operation Promise is the Department of Education’s way of helping students to get them clothing, hair and makeup services for prom.

The free program, which started in 2018, helped 50 seniors at Hillside Arts & Letters Academy in Jamaica get glammed up for prom, Principal Raquel Nolasco said.

The school does fundraising for months. Three classrooms were converted into salons and barber shops for these superstar seniors. Their teachers say they deserve to be celebrated for a job well done during the pandemic.

Making prom happen takes a dream team that includes the NYC Department of Education, the Long Island Beauty School from West Hempstead and Supreme Head Cutterz in Queens Village.

Seniors are also excited for their first in-person graduation since the pandemic began. Nolasco says she needs support to make that day spectacular.

If you want to help make prom or graduation happen, email Operationpromise@hillsidearts.org