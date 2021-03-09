Queens grassroots groups work together on food pantries to feed families

WOODSIDE, Queens— Grassroots groups from Queens teamed up to provide close to 400 boxes of groceries to residents and they are planning dozens of food pantry pop-up sites for the next few months.

A weekly pop-up food pantry at Crosson Park in the heart of Woodside fed hundreds of families. It’s a partnership of two groups, GPK Foundation America and Queens Together.

“A lot of our Nepali community are out of jobs, on unemployment. I have never seen anything like this in 25 years,” said Somnath Ghimire, the president of GPK Foundation America.

Jonathan Forgash is the founder of Queens Together. Forgash was a professional chef for over 25 years in the film industry. Last year he pivoted with a purpose to support restaurants and run food relief efforts in Queens, his beloved home.

“It’s why chefs cook, we want to cook to take care of people. It’s who we are,” said Forgash.



Donations started pouring in on social media, Since last March, Queens Together has raised over $225,000 and served over 50,000 meals. It now has 1,500 volunteers and donors.

According to Feeding America, there are 228,660 people who are food insecure in Queens right now. That’s about 10% of the borough.

There will be weekly pop- up pantries just like this one in March and April, all across Queens.

To volunteer, visit this Instagram page.