Queens grandmother calls for repairs daily: ‘I need my bathroom back’

SOUTH JAMAICA, Queens — A 77-year-old grandmother who lives at the South Jamaica Houses is recovering from bone cancer. She says everyday is blessing, but her bathroom is a nightmare.

It’s been a long road to recovery for Louise Amaker. She said battling cancer is one of the toughest battles of her life. Her grandson Shaquille Amaker said her home right now is stressing her out. Duct tape and plastic bags are holding her ceiling, walls, and shower head together.

“My grandmother has bone cancer, she doesn’t need this now. They need to fix this. It’s unacceptable,” said Shaquille Amaker.

Louise Amaker said she afraid to take a shower. Still fighting cancer, she says she just wants a healthy home.

“I need my bathroom back. I want to take a shower and not use my sink,” said Amaker.

Amaker showed us a hand written note that she’s keeps near her bed.

On it, a long list of repair ticket numbers she’s put in since last August. And a sentence: “Call everyday and week.”

PIX11 reached out to NYCHA. Hours after we left, crews visited and promise to start to work right away.

A NYCHA spokesperson said: “NYCHA staff visited this apartment today and have scheduled repairs with the resident for tomorrow.”

If you have a story, reach out to Monica Morales at monica@pix11.com