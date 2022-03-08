RIDGEWOOD, Queens (PIX11) — The owner of a Ukrainian deli in Queens continues to work as his concerns for his loved ones in Ukraine build each day.

With every order and every phone call, 32-year-old Stepan Rogulskyi says he feels the love of his neighborhood of Ridgewood. “I’m Ukrainian. I feel we are not lonely. We are not forgotten,” he said.

Rogulskyi immigrated to the United States in 2008 and opened up his deli Verenyk House last year during the pandemic. Rogulskyi’s mother, father and brothers live in western Ukraine. He calls them several times every day.

“I talked to my mom and she was crying. She starts talking and she cries. It’s not OK,” said Rogulskyi.

Rogulskyi initially wanted to go and fight in Ukraine, but he ultimately decided to stay with his family in Queens. You can feel his anxiety, but he said keeping busy and working helps him deal with it.

Most of his customers lately are like Greg Henkel and Tutet Tran, perfect strangers and first-time customers who just want to show him they care.

“It’s a very difficult situation over there, and I feel very bad for his people. It is a mess,” Henkel said.

“We are all human. We should care for each other,” Tran said. “I feel so much love for those people.”

Rogulskyi said his customers and community make him happy, and it’s the only time he feels like smiling. He is now selling special yellow and blue Ukrainian pierogis to help raise funds for Ukraine.

Paul Zinskie, of Rockaway Beach, heard about them and bought a package in honor of his grandparents in Ukraine.

“I wanted to donate give back in some sort of way,” said Zinskie.

Rogulskyi said the best way to support local Ukrainian businesses right now is posting support on social media and shopping local.