LONGWOOD, The Bronx (PIX11) – Three-quarters of adults found it harder to afford groceries over the past 12 months, according to a new No Kid Hungry poll.

With the increasing cost of groceries, many families struggle to feed their families. A new poll of more than a thousand New Yorkers shows that 75% of families are having difficulty affording groceries.

A local organization NY Common Pantry in the Bronx is helping families, especially older New Yorkers, during this hunger crisis. A new pantry opened up last October in the Longwood section of the Bronx, bringing free groceries to more than 17 thousand seniors every month across the city.

It broke 61-year-old Jose Portareal ‘s heart when he lost his job due to a medical emergency and now struggles to afford food for himself and his 93-year-old grandfather. From tears to a smile, they got free groceries from the NY common pantry. They are just two more than 17,000 older New Yorkers counting on this food pantry on Southern Boulevard for groceries every month.

A new poll by No Kid Hungry New York uncovered a sobering reality. Three-quarters of adults found it harder to afford groceries over the past 12 months. Also, two in five reported not eating for an entire day, running out of food, or experiencing another symptom of food insecurity.

Seniors are struggling too. A program called Nourish, run by NY Common Pantry, gives hundreds of pounds of free government-funded groceries available for pick up each month.

Portareal and his grandpa are grateful for another month of groceries to take home.