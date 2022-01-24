Pipe bursts in Brooklyn public housing building

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A pipe burst in a Brooklyn public house facility on Saturday, flooding stairwells and the lobby with an “icy waterfall,” residents said.

People living in the Sumner Houses at 303 Vernon Avenue were already dealing with inconsistent heat and hot water, they said. Residents said it’s been an issue for weeks. Tenant Association President Denene Witherspoon said her phone has been ringing off the hook with complaints.

Mom Joyce Dominguez worries her kids will get sick because of the heating issues. She said it’s very low at night and is sometimes off.

NY State Senator Julia Salazar, who has been advocating for residents of the building, said the problems aren’t new. She urged the New York City Housing Authority to take immediate action when pipes burst.

“In the middle of winter, failing to provide adequate heat or hot water is an emergency,” she said. “My office has urged NYCHA to expediently ensure that heat and hot water are fully restored, and to take steps to prevent this from continuing to be a chronic issue across NYCHA developments.”

A NYCHA spokesperson told PIX11 News a vendor was on site on Monday to assess the damage and make repairs. PIX11 News did see sandbags and a NYCHA worker trying to mop up the water on the first floor at the Sumner Houses.

“NYCHA staff is also working to schedule necessary repairs for residents, as needed,” the agency spokesperson said. “Residents experiencing any issues, including heat or hot water loss, in their apartment should create a work ticket by using the MyNychaApp or by calling the Customer Contact Center at 718-707-7771.”

If you have problems with your heat or hot water, reach out to Monica Morales. She can be contacted at monica@pix11.com.