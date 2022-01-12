Over 10,000 NYCHA residents — including seniors — without heat, hot water

NEW YORK CITY — More than 10,200 New Yorkers living in public housing were without heat or hot water on Wednesday, according to an online dashboard updated by the city.

The eight unplanned service outages spanned several NYCHA developments, including three buildings at the Fulton Houses in Manhattan as well as the entire Lincoln Houses — 14 buildings — and the entire 20-building Woodside development in Queens. For a full list of service outages, click here.

Temperatures have warmed up a bit compared to Tuesday’s arctic blast, however, the overnight low on Wednesday was expected to hit well below freezing at around 28 degrees.

A spokesperson for NYCHA said residents experiencing heat or hot water outages should contact the housing authority and file a complaint.

“NYCHA staff is diligently working to restore services to all residents experiencing a heat, hot water or water outage. Residents experiencing any issues, including heat or hot water loss in their apartment, should create a work ticket by using the MyNychaApp or by calling the Customer Contact Center at 718-707-7771,” the spokesperson told PIX11 News in an emailed statement.

PIX11 News’s Monica Morales visited one all-senior Bronx development Wednesday, where residents said they were freezing in their homes.

Residents at Twin Parks East said they wanted both action and accountability from NYCHA. Tenant President Queen McFarlane told PIX11 it was a health hazard, with seniors going to extreme lengths to keep warm.

“They don’t care,” McFarlane said, criticizing NYCHA. “They make promises and nothing is done!”

Elizabeth Gyori, an attorney at Legal Services NYC-"We do a lot of heat complaints. I have many tenants right now with lack of heat and it's like pulling teeth to get them to restore heat and hot water."

Elizabeth Gyori, an attorney at Legal Services NYC, said its hard to report and prove neglect in city-owned buildings because NYCHA is not subject to civil penalties and inspections.

