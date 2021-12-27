NYCHA the ‘grinch that stole Christmas’ for Bronx public housing residents with heat issues

THE BRONX — It was a cold and wet holiday for seniors who live in one bronx public housing building.

Steve Tellie, a 69-year-old man who lives alone at the Bronx River Houses complex, said he and his neighbors suffer from inconsistent heat. The New York City Housing Authority resident said there’s also leaks in the lobby, in several hallways and in several apartments.

“We have a lot of elderly people here and it’s a shame,” Tellie said.

On Monday afternoon, PIX11 News did see a NYCHA crew in the lobby and work started in a sixth floor hallway, but Chairman of the Citywide Council of Presidents Danny Barber said the work is too little and too late.

“NYCHA: I label you the grinch that stole Christmas by the residents of 1630,” Barber said.

A NYCHA spokesperson confirmed the agency is looking into the complaints.

“NYCHA staff went to several of the apartments and found temperatures between 75 and 78 degrees with no leaks,” the spokesperson said. “They are working to access the remaining two apartments. Plumbers are scheduled to address the public space leak on the sixth floor today. We ask that all residents continue to use the MyNychaApp or call the Customer Contact Center at 718-707-7771 to create a work order ticket for any maintenance needs.”

