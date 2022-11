MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A huge victory for the residents at the Harborview Terrace in Midtown. The locks to the front door have been broken over and over again since May, creating chronic security problems at the building.

After our story, NYCHA finally replaced the door and said their video cameras are watching 24/7. But Zunilda Gerena is a community champion who never gave up. She sent us pictures and videos daily until the city fixed the problem.