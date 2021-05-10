NYCHA resident spends Mother’s Day mopping because of ongoing leak

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — Two East Harlem sisters have been fighting for repairs after dealing with constant leaks and rodent problems for months.

This Mother’s Day for Celeste Millan was a nightmare of mopping up a leak in her bathroom and hallway. Her younger sister, Jillian Milan, lives with her too and says enough is enough.

“We put in tickets. They give us a quick answer and no one follows up,” said Jillian Millan.

They say the problems are not just inside; there are rats just outside their window.

These sisters say their passion for fighting for their community comes from watching their late grandfather, 94-year-old Delbert Lewis, advocate for his neighbors as the tenant president at Clinton Houses.

“He would be proud of us, keeping his legacy alive. This was his apartment. He’s cheering us on,” said Jillian Millan.

A New York City Hosuing Authority worker found three separate leaks in the apartment above the Millans’, a spokesperson said.

“Plumbers addressed two of the leaks and the third one is scheduled to be repaired tomorrow,” the spokesperson said. “Additionally, NYCHA exterminators addressed the grounds and garbage is picked up daily.”

