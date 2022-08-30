EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) – It’s been a long summer for children at the Carver Houses in East Harlem, according to new tenant president Nina Saxon.

Saxon said her team of moms and dads has done so much with so little, using their own money to create much needed programs for the kids. They are hoping the city will step up and help big time.

The problem, some parents say, is a lack of resources for kids in their neighborhood. Omar Aziz, an East Harlem father of two, has a simple request and solution to that problem, adding more programming. Nina Saxon was elected tenant president at the Carver Houses in May. Ever since, daily she says she hears directly from concerned parents.

It was back in February 2020 when parents first alerted PIX11 News to the lack of resources at their NYCHA development. First on their list of requests was a community center. Right now, Saxon says the tenant office functions as a computer lab and after-school hub. It’s a tight space with only three computers and a library. Saxon said the children in her community deserve more.

Jason Gibson, the founder and CEO of Hood Code, a nonprofit that helps bring coding classes to NYCHA developments across New York City, revealed quite a surprise. Gibson will be bringing coding classes to the Carver Houses.

There’s still space in class. Visit the Hood Code website.

A NYCHA spokesperson told PIX11 News, “NYCHA will work with the tenant association president to see what types of programs can be offered to the residents of Carver House using TPA (Tenant Participation Activity) funds, since there is no community center at this development. There is a large senior center at Carver Houses that used to offer youth and senior services, and residents can reach out to their local elected officials to support reopening the youth program there, and additionally, there is a Cornerstone Community Center located at Lehman Village that offer youth services. NYCHA is also working to rehab the basketball courts, and is in the process of finalizing the license agreement and necessary legal work before repairs can begin.”