NYCHA housing hero gets surprise appreciation day in the Bronx

THE BRONX — Sometimes, just saying thank you is a powerful gesture.

A Bronx community came together Thursday afternoon to show their appreciation for their tenant president.

Danny Barber is tenant president at the Andrew Jackson Houses. He stepped up during the pandemic to help families get necessary food and repairs.

“You ask him for anything, he’s there for you,” said tenant Manny Diaz of Barber. “Everyday he is feeding people.”

During the peak of COVID, Barber even rented a truck and distributed food to families each week.

So on Thursday, the tenants threw him a surprise party to thank him.

“He tries to do whatever he can for the community — whether it’s basketball for the youth, jobs programs… he’s a fantastic person,” said tenant Barney Watts.

Barber says it’s nice to be appreciated but being of service is the real honor. He plans on continuing his food distributions here every week for families in need.

