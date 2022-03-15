UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — An Upper West Side great grandmother, who is also the tenant president of NYCHA’s De Hostos houses, said the elevators in the building are constantly broken.

Seniors and kids pack the building lobby every day waiting for an elevator, Ramona Minor said. When PIX11 News visited, just one of the two elevators in the building were working.

The building has 22 stories and 223 apartments, so when both elevators are out of service, Minor says the lobby becomes packed and people get angry. She opens up her tenant office on the first floor to help ease frustration.

According to NYCHA’s own website, 21 developments across the city Tuesday were experiencing some elevator outages. Minor says she just wants better communication with NYCHA about maintenance and repairs.

A NYCHA spokesperson tells PIX11 news: “NYCHA elevator staff are working to repair a faulty brake coil causing an outage to one of the elevators at this location and repairs are expected to be completed this evening. There is another elevator at this location providing service, and though there have been multiple outages due to various intermittent electrical issues over the last 30 days, there has not been any ‘no-service conditions,’ in which both elevators were not working simultaneously. We ask that all residents continue to use the MyNychaApp or call the Customer Contact Center at 718-707-7771 to create a work order ticket for any maintenance needs, including for issues in common areas.”

If you have a story or need some help just reach out to Monica Morales. She can be reached at monica@pix11.com