Restaurant group feeds 100,000 needy in NYC

NEW YORK — It all started with a taco truck, but what’s now a group of popular New York City restaurants are helping to feed New Yorkers in need.

Luis Berenbau is the director of operations of Tacombi. It’s those humble beginnings that moved his team to want to give back.

The truck’s new home is inside their Nolita location. Tacombi is now in nine different neigborhoods. Berenbau says when the pandemic hit and they were forced to close, instead of shutting down completely they converted their taquerias into community kitchens.

The Tacombi team has now fed over 110,000 meals and raised $600,000. On top of that, they were able re-hire 70% of their workforce.

“We wanted to leverage our kitchensm our people and our knowledge to make a positive impact,” said Susana Camarena, the head of the Tacombi Foundation.

Their goal is produce 300,000 meals this year.

