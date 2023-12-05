NEW YORK (PIX11) — Everyday families in New York City are forced to abandon their pets to flee for safety in domestic violence situations.

Now, thanks to one organization, victims of abuse and their families can stay together with their pets.

Elizabeth Knight, 30, from the Bronx, knew she had to flee her abuser with her seven-year-old daughter.

She said she struggled to find a place that would accept her 10-year-old cat, Bebe, too. Bebe is more than just a pet; it is a beloved companion that needs protection. Having already endured physical and emotional abuse from her partner, Knight said she knew it was time to leave, that enough was enough.

So Knight took her daughter, her cat, and $35 and fled. It was a moment of courage that changed her life. Knight said she couldn’t imagine a journey without Bebe.

She learned about a domestic violence shelter that offers a safe haven for abuse victims and their pets. Urban Resource Institute is a social service agency headquartered in Manhattan. Their program is called PALS, People and Animals Living Safely.

