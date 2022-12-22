INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — With a chilly Christmas weekend in the forecast, a frustrated grandmother in Manhattan is trying to get consistent heat in her apartment.

Since November, all Ceci Megginson has wanted for Christmas is consistent heat and hot water.

Megginson said she’s tired of being cold inside her apartment at NYCHA’s Dyckman Houses in Inwood.

Megginson said this holiday is all about her grandson Jace, who is staying with her at the apartment. She has to put his gloves, socks and winter hat on him just to stay warm at night.

A NYCHA spokesperson provided the following statement to PIX11 News.

“NYCHA heat staff went to this residence and confirmed temperatures were 72 degrees and the heating plant is running at a good level. Staff took the resident’s radiator knobs to replace them and are working with the resident to ensure the heat remains sufficient and the plant remains stable. NYCHA will also work with the other resident to investigate the radiator and determine if it needs to be replaced.”