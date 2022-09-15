NEW YORK (PIX11) – A beloved marching drumline is set to perform in the upcoming African American Day Parade, but their director says some of their students will not have drums to play due to a lack of funding.

They are known as the Marching Cobras and are well known for their music and moves, not just in Harlem but internationally. They have performed at parades, the Super Bowl, special events and even shows with superstars like Rihanna. The executive director said they are young superstars that need support from their community.

The Marching Cobras are more than 120 young people from Harlem, the Bronx and Yonkers. They’ve wowed audiences for 15 years now. It’s a nonprofit performing arts program that coordinates after-school music programs for inner city youth.

Terrel Stowers, the executive director, said some of the children won’t have a drum for the first time. Their equipment is falling apart and they are growing in numbers. He hopes to get support to keep these kids moving and developing their musical talents.

Stowers said they need 20 more bass drums, 20 snares, eight pairs of cymbals and eight pairs of quints.

If you want to help, visit the Marching Cobras website.