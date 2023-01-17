NEW YORK (PIX11) — The KIPP NYC Bulldogs pour their hearts out in every cheer. Some of the athletes in the squads are as young as 11 years old.

Last year, PIX11 News met a middle school squad in Washington Heights and viewers helped raise more than $20,000, sending them to Nationals in Florida. The principal hopes PIX11 News can do it again.

This year four squads from KIPP NYC public charter schools beat out the competition. The middle school and high school teams from Washington Heights, the Bronx and Brooklyn all qualified for Nationals.

A total of 64 students from across New York City made the cut. The goal now is to raise $50,000 this year to get all four squads to Nationals in Orlando.

Their principal says the students are not just lifting each other up in practice but also in life. They are fierce and driven students who represent the power and the resilience of their communities.

You can donate at the KIPP NYC website.