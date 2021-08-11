‘Niagara Falls in my kitchen!’: Brooklyn family fights for repairs

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn — A Brooklyn man says his family has been struggling with what he calls a fountain of dirty water in his family’s kitchen.

Paul Frank says he is tired of cleaning up water from his kitchen floors inside his family’s apartment at the Nostrand Houses. Frank says the leak had been a problem for over two years.

He says crews come, but don’t actually make repairs and the water is still leaking.

“It’s like a mini Niagara Falls, a fountain in the kitchen. NYCHA told me two more weeks, they are short-handed plumbers,” said Frank.

A NYCHA spokesperson returned PIX11 News’ requests for comment.

“NYCHA staff is scheduling plumbers for tomorrow and is working on scheduling all subsequent repairs. There was a temporary repair made previously that is no longer holding. We ask that all residents continue to use the MyNychaApp or call the Customer Contact Center at 718-707-7771 to create a work order ticket for any maintenance needs.”

