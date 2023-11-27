NEW YORK (PIX11) – The new Monica Makes it Happen Show, hosted by PIX11’s Monica Morales, is highlighting community champions who are creating positive change in our area.

The first Monica Makes it Happen Show featured a power panel of community champions, including Ja Rule, a hip-hop star and public housing advocate; Grace Bonilla, the president and CEO of United Way NYC; and Rafael Toro, the national director of public relations at Goya Foods. The panel spoke about their efforts to make the community stronger.

The Monica Makes it Happen Show also got an inside look at the headquarters of Goya Foods in New Jersey.

Khaliah Ali, the daughter of legendary boxer Muhammad Ali, spoke about her efforts to continue her father’s legacy through her work with the New York City nonprofit Avenues for Justice.

Additionally, Monica Morales spoke one-on-one with hip-hop legend Jim Jones about what he’s doing to give back to the community.

If you have a story, reach out to Monica Morales at monica@pix11.com