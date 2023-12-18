NEW YORK (PIX11) — This episode of the Monica Makes it Happen Show is all about empowering small businesses in the area. We are giving 11 small business owners checks in partnership with the Greater Jamaica Development Corporation.

PIX11 is also celebrating beloved small businesses with music legends. Naughty by Nature’s Vin Rock, who has deep roots in New Jersey’s East Orange community, joined the show’s panel.

Other guests on the show include: Kevin Kim, the New York City commissioner of the Department of Small Business Services; Michael Gardner, New York City’s first chief diversity officer; Andrea Giraldo with JPMorgan Chase; and David Belafonte, the son of singer Harry Belafonte, who is continuing his father’s legacy with the Belafonte Family Foundation.

Some PIX11 viewers, who are small business owners, applied and qualified for a $2,500 grant. One of the winners was Elena Barcenes, the owner of Rincón Salvadoreño. Barcenes said the grant is going a long way this holiday. Barcenes was watching the PIX11 News at 5 p.m. and saw the Monica Makes it Happen segment and immediately applied for a grant.

Barcenes’ beloved Salvadorian restaurant is known for her pupusas, which are homemade every day. They are made of corn and can be filled with meat, pork, cheese, beans and lots of love. Her restaurant is located at 9215 149th St. in Jamaica.

Jarred Carter, the owner of Only Rare, was also watching the Monica Makes it Happen segment, applied and won. Carter is a new father and was watching TV with his grandfather at the time. He hopes for his business to someday become a franchise and create generational wealth for his family.

Carter said he is the first Black-owned hand rolled ice cream store in his neighborhood. He said the secret to his success is his family, faith, and “fierce” hard work. He is located at 229-13 Merrick Blvd. in Jamaica.

To apply for the grant, visit the Greater Jamaica Development Corporation website.