NEW YORK (PIX11) — NYCHA planned heat and hot water outages across the city, and tenants want to know when repairs will be complete.

Some residents in one Lower East Side building have had inconsistent hot water in their apartments for months. Now, residents of an NYCHA senior residence in Harlem said they were freezing and needed their heat to be turned back on.

Yvette Mercedes at the Baruch is a teacher and said that her water has been freezing lately, and she can’t take a hot shower before class for months. Mercedes said that she likes to take a hot shower on cold winter days before class. But, lately, it’s been cold water coming out of her faucet, and she’s fed up.

Mercedes reached out to PIX11 News for help.

PIX11 News visited Wednesday afternoon. To be fair, a notice in the lobby said there was an interruption in hot water service. According to NYCHA’s website, there are dozens of heat and hot water outages. Almost all are planned hot water outages, with a “vendor working.”

In one of those planned outages at the UPACA 5 on Lexington Avenue, seniors said they understood work needs to be done. However, they are still frustrated without heat and hot water for days and no clear timeline for repairs to be completed.

And at the UPACA, there was a scheduled outage for abatement and testing, and they are in the process of turning the boilers back on.

Frankie Young and some of her neighbors said they want better communication with NYCHA on just knowing how long the heat outages will last.

NYCHA told PIX11 News that property staff has determined there is an issue with water flow to the apartment, likely from a cross connection. They will be investigating and will be in communication with the resident regarding the next steps.

