Monica: Brooklyn seniors bundle up indoors, building has inconsistent heat

Some Brooklyn seniors say they their apartments feel like refrigerators, colder inside than it feels outside — and it’s felt that way for weeks now, they say. They have no heat or hot water.

Many of them say restoring the heat is a health emergency.

Community activist Bruce Green helped coordinate a turkey distribution at an all senior building at the Roosevelt Houses. Green said some seniors have no heat.

Angel Hernandez, 76, said he had heart surgery in September. He’s worried he’s going to get sick inside his own home.

Hernandez boils water and keeps under the blankets. He’s still cold.

“My daughter is coming over with my grandson [for Thanksgiving]. It’s freezing, I don’t want a cold Turkey. I want a warm thanksgiving,” said Hernandez.

According to NYCHA’s website, five developments across the city have heat or hot water disruptions Tuesday.

A NYCHA spokesperson tells PIX11 news,”Roosevelt Houses is a third party location (National Grid) and also has a BMS (Building Management System) temperature system, which regulates the temperature inside buildings through an indoor sensor. We are not experiencing a service disruption at this location and the BMS shows that temperatures in the buildings are satisfactory. Staff are currently working to assess and address eight no heat open work orders.”

