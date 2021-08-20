Mold, food and hot water: See how Monica is Making it Happen this week

It’s Follow-up Friday, and Monica is making it happen.

Tiajuana Marcus — who is on dialysis and is on a waiting list for a new kidney — said her home is her only comfort during her health battle; but she said it’s toxic and needs a clean up.

The ceilings in her bathroom inside her apartment at the Gravesend Houses in Coney Island are covered in mold.

PIX11 reached out to NYCHA, and repairs have been completed.

A NYCHA spokesperson said: “At the resident’s Gravesend Houses apartment, extermination was completed yesterday and a carpenter replaced the apartment and closet doors today. Painters are currently on site to address the kitchen, bathroom and new apartment door, and work is expected to be completed by this evening. We ask that all residents continue to use the MyNychaApp or call the Customer Contact Center at 718-707-7771 to create a work order ticket for any maintenance needs.”

In the Bronx, Reverend Marilyn Oliver’s food pantry — which PIX11 helped revive back in December, feeding over 60 seniors here at the Middletown plaza — was shut down and needs donations. Oliver said she is now overwhelmed by how the community has really stepped up, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: her office made several food deliveries.

To get involved, send donations or call: Middletown Plaza Pop Up Food Pantry, 3033 Middletown Rd # 5-N, Bronx, N.Y. 10461 or (347) 948-0772.

Finally , an update on Vernita de Loatch, who we met back in March, fighting for the hot water service to be restored in her building. The service was restored. She told us she was also looking for a job. De Loatch was a guest on our live Monica Makes it Happen Facebook show last month and was paired with career coach, Samantha Etthus, founder and CEO of Park Place Payment.

De Loatch got a new job.

If you have a story reach out to Monica Morales at monica@pix11.com.