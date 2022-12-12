MARBLE HILL (PIX11) — A New York City grandmother is tired of cleaning up the mess in her apartment. A reoccurring leak is flooding her and her neighbors’ homes.

Brenda Montanez says it’s happened three times in the last sixth months. Her bathroom floods and water gushes out of her bathtub and toilet. Montanez is angry and frustrated, saying the flooding is a constant concern and is affecting her sleep.

Water cascades out of her bathtub and toilet. Like a river, it flows out of her bathroom down her hallway. Each time it happens, her neighbors grab their mops and brooms to help.

They work together to push the water down the hallway and out of her home, including her 80-year-old neighbor, who is a cancer survivor.

Montanez was forced to move her Christmas presents to higher ground just in case.

A NYCHA spokesperson told PIX11 News:

“There is no current flooding conditions, but staff have scheduled a plumber vendor to service the main sewer lines tomorrow as a preventative measure and are working with the resident to troubleshoot past issues with flooding. Staff are also checking the valves to ensure no storm water gets into the lower level units. We ask that all residents continue to use the MyNychaApp or call the Customer Contact Center at 718-707-7771 to create a work order ticket for any maintenance needs.”