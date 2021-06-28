Manhattan woman fights for repairs for her mom: ‘The water just keeps coming’

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — A senior building at the Baruch Houses NYCHA development on the Lower East Side has had a problem with leaks for days, according to Sandra Baez.

Baez’ 88-year-old mother lives on the 10th floor, and claims no one has come to fix it, leaving her mother and her elderly neighbors in unsanitary conditions.

“We’ve had the leak since Thursday,” she said, adding that she’s reached out to everyone she could to get the problem solved.

PIX11 reached out to NYCHA about Baez’ complaints.

A NYCHA spokesperson said: “NYCHA plumbers are working on repairing the leak affecting the C and D lines. Once the pipe is repaired, we will assess the affected units for any additional repairs and schedule them.”

PIX11 will stay on this story.

If you have a story, send your videos to Monica Morales at monica@pix11.com.