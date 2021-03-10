Manhattan NYCHA residents haven’t had hot water in weeks, they say

Monica Makes It Happen
Posted: / Updated:

Residents of one Lower East Side NYCHA building said Wednesday they haven’t had hot water in weeks.

It’s not only inconvenient, they said, it’s unsanitary and unhealthy.

Vernita de Loatch, who lives at the Vladeck Houses on the Lower East Side, said that since Feb. 24, several water lines inside her building have not had hot water. 

De Loatch put in over a dozen tickets, and called to complain; she said no one comes to help the fix the problem. 

Every day, de Loatch is job hunting and interviewing to be a social worker for at-risk youth.

Her message to the city.: “It’s not rocket science. I just need hot water. Just give me my hot water.”

PIX11 reached out to NYCHA for answers. A spokesperson said they are looking into De Loatch’s complaints. A few hours after we left, de Loatch got a visit from housing.

A nycha spokesperson said:

“Staff visited Vladeck Houses and found the hot water in the tank room at 120 degrees (as legally required). They also went to the resident’s apartment and found water temperatures of 71 degrees in the kitchen and 75 degrees in the bathroom. Property Management is in progress to identify the root cause and correct the current status and restore hot water. However, while checking another apartment in the building, staff found a small washing machine in the bathroom that was deemed inappropriately connected and instructed the resident to remove the machine. Staff is continuing to work tonight to resolve this issue.”

If you have a story, reach out to Monica Morales at monica@pix11.com.

