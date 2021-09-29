Lower East Side senior needs kitchen repairs STAT

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — Carolyn Glasper, 70, says her biggest joy since retirement is cooking for herself and her neighbors. But right now, she can’t even stand being in her kitchen.

Glasper says there is a massive hole in her kitchen at the Wald houses, left by crews months ago. Plus, she said a stench has been in her home since March.

As retired home health care worker for decades, she helped others and now feels helpless in her own home.

A NYCHA spokesperson told PIX11:

“NYCHA staff visited the apartment today and scheduled plastering for tomorrow and Friday. Painting will commence early next week. We ask that all residents continue to use the MyNychaApp or call the Customer Contact Center at 718-707-7771 to create a work order ticket for any maintenance needs.”

