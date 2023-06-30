NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Lower East Side man lost his leg in a construction accident and is struggling to get repairs to the apartment he shares with his elderly mom.

Carlos Rivera, 50, says every day his mom asks if crews are coming to fix their apartment. His answer remains the same, they are still coming.

Rivera says he’s disabled and lost his leg in a construction accident in 2018, and is taking care of his 74-year-old mother who is also disabled. They have a wonderful bond, which helps them stay strong, living in these conditions.

In the bathroom and kitchen, there are issues caused by leaks.

Rivera needs a new kitchen sink and cabinets too. Right now, there are dishes being stored in the living room.

“NYCHA staff are in touch with the resident and are currently addressing the source of the leak,” An NYCHA spokesperson told PIX11 News. “Staff are also scheduled to install new cabinets and conduct additional repairs.”