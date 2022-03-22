LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 63-year-old grandma recovering from open heart surgery said her public housing apartment is falling apart.

Milagros Mata, who is from the Dominican Republic and lives in the Baruch Houses on the Lower East Side, said conditions in her home are breaking her heart and making her feel ill. PIX111 News visited and saw mold and chipping paint in her hallway. Water was coming up from the tiles in her hallway floor.

The grandma of five says a pipe burst in her closet weeks ago. Crews came, opened up the wall, and put a piece of cardboard and duct tape to cover it up. On the other side of that closet wall is her kitchen. She says light fixtures and her fuse box are now damaged by the water.

In the meantime, Mata says she still had the scars of her heart surgery. Now, with what feels like a second chance at life, she wants a healthy place to call home.

“Plumbing repairs are scheduled to start tomorrow with follow-up plastering work and floor tile replacement slated to begin once that’s completed,” a NYCHA spokesperson said.

If you have a story or need help, reach out to Monica Morales. She can be contacted at monica@pix11.com.