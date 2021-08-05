Leaks, mold, power issues and a falling apart ceiling: NYCHA resident has had enough

BROOKLYN — The list of problems goes on and on at one Brooklyn New York City Housing Authority apartment: leaks, mold, a partial power outage and ceilings falling apart.

The Red Hook Houses apartment is “uninhabitable,” according to the mother and daughter living there. Jasmyne Williams showed PIX11 mold in the kitchen cabinets and a circuit breaker destroyed by water.

“I have no light because you can see my power circuit is fried through, due to water damage,” she said.

Hours after PIX11 left, Williams said two housing managers visited. A NYCHA spokesperson confirmed they were looking into the family’s complaints.

“NYCHA staff confirmed there was a leak coming from the above apartment and are working with the resident to access the leak and make repairs,” a spokesperson said. “Electricians are en route to the apartment to address a partial power outage and we will schedule additional repairs for plastering, carpenters and painting. We ask that all residents continue to use the MyNychaApp or call the Customer Contact Center at 718-707-7771 to create a work order ticket for any maintenance needs.”

PIX1 will be back to make sure repairs are complete.

If you have a story reach out to Monica Morales at monica@pix11.com