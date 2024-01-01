NEW YORK (PIX11) — One Harlem mother of three says a recurring leak ruined her holidays and New Year’s Eve.
Now, she’s hoping 2024 brings her a permanent fix for her NYCHA home.
PIX11’s Monica Morales has more in the video player.
by: Monica Morales
Posted:
Updated:
by: Monica Morales
Posted:
Updated:
NEW YORK (PIX11) — One Harlem mother of three says a recurring leak ruined her holidays and New Year’s Eve.
Now, she’s hoping 2024 brings her a permanent fix for her NYCHA home.
PIX11’s Monica Morales has more in the video player.