Lawmakers demand immediate repairs for Bronx NYCHA senior center

Seniors in the Bronx teamed up with lawmakers in a fight for public housing repairs after years of problems.

Floor tiles feel apart and pipes and wires were exposed at the Melrose Mott Haven Senior Center, area residents said. Rep. Ritchie Torres called the conditions unacceptable.

“These are conditions no NYCHA executive would wish on their loved ones,” he said.

The Bronx congressman said he was disgusted by the problems inside the senior center. Hundreds of seniors eat lunch outside because they feel the conditions inside are hazardous.

Bingo and exercise classes are held outside because there are problems in the recreation room.

Three years ago, Councilman Rafael Salamanca asked PIX11 to help fight fore repairs. NYCHA made fixes, but Salamanca said the root problems persisted.

“Why are they allowing this in the South Bronx? It’s just wrong,” he said.

Torres said he would push for $80 billion to be included in a federal infrastructure package to help fix public housing.

“I’ve made it crystal clear to the speaker’s office I would not vote for a bill unless it includes public housing,” he said.

Melrose Mott Haven Senior Center Director Alicia Gomez said there has been some progress, and NYCHA is starting to do the work. She said she’s hopeful repairs will be completed before winter so seniors will have a safe place to go.

