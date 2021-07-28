‘It’s a grocery store for rats!’: Ledge of LES building a dumping ground for trash

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — A Lower East Side woman says the ledge outside her and her neighbor’s window for over a year has become a dumping ground for trash.

Margarita Rameriz, 68, who lives at the Wald Houses on the Lower East Side, admits she hasn’t invited anyone to come over in over a year because of the growing trash outside her window.

Rameriz says her neighbors above her throw their trash out of their windows everyday. It falls onto a large ledge just outside her window. The pile of garbage keeps growing and growing for months now.

If you stand too close to her living room window, the stench she says is unbearable. Her message to her neighbors who are throwing their trash out the window.

“I want to tell my neighbors to stop throwing out your trash out the window stop it. It’s disgusting and it’s not healthy,” said Rameriz.

“NYCHA staff has cleaned the area and will continue to clean the area weekly,” a NYCHA spokesperson told PIX11 News. “Management is also putting out flyers to every resident on this line to remind them not to litter out windows. Keeping NYCHA developments clean is a partnership between our residents and our staff. We ask that all residents continue to use the MyNychaApp or call the Customer Contact Center at 718-707-7771 to create a work order ticket for any maintenance needs.”

If you have a story reach out to Monica Morales at monica@pix11.com