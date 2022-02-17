INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — Every day is a challenge for a retired NYC Transit train dispatcher living with disabilities because his public housing home floods constantly, he said.

Water comes from the kitchen walls, ceilings and sometimes from underneath the floors of Jeramiah Askew’s Dykman Houses home. He said the flooding has been going on for over two years.

Askew keeps track of repair tickets numbers on index cards. Now he has a handful of them. Mopping up the mess is painful for him because of his disabilities, he said.

He worked for the MTA for 34 years and has the plaques and awards to prove it, including perfect attendance awards for some years. He’s proud of his service to our city.

“NYCHA plumbers are working to repair the leak and staff is responding to assist the resident,” a New York City Housing Authority spokesperson said. “We will continue to work on this issue until it is fully resolved.”

If you have a story, reach out to Monica Morales at monica@pix11.com