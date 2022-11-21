THE BRONX (PIX11) — Parkside Houses residents have gone weeks with inconsistent heat and hot water, they told PIX11 News on Monday.

Some said they have to sleep in their winter jackets to stay warm at night in the New York City Housing Authority building. Resident Iris Rodriguez said it’s colder inside her apartment than it is outside at night.

On the fifth floor, 72-year-old Isabel Natal said she’s freezing too. It’s the same freezing frustration every winter, Natal said. Natal, under three blankets at night, prays for her heat sometimes. She want a long term fix.

A spokesperson for NYCHA told PIX11 News they are looking into all of these complaints.

“NYCHA heating staff investigated and found the heat control valves required calibration,” the spokesperson said. “Staff by-passed the heat control valves to provide heat while they make permanent repairs and re-establish automatic operations. Staff also re-visited apartments to ensure there is sufficient heat. Residents experiencing any issues, including heat or hot water loss in their apartment should create a work ticket by using the MyNychaApp or by calling the Customer Contact Center at 718-707-7771.”

