HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — More than 50 women from the Bronx, Brooklyn to East Harlem met to talk health and wealth with financial experts for a program at their Harlem branch.

There was a surprise guest, a well-known Harlem celebrity chef and entrepreneur, Melba Wilson.

Ayesha George is the executive director of Strive New York, a nonprofit based in east Harlem that helps hundreds of New Yorkers get jobs and training.

George said that women are the foundation of the financial well-being in many households. Dozens of women from her organization participated in a wealth and health workshop in Harlem.

Women learned how to budget, save from financial experts, and ask questions they always wanted to know from those in the know. A surprise guest was Melba Wilson, the owner of Melba’s.

Nichol King has made her mark as the first ever Community Manager of a bank also known as Harlem’s Banker. King was born in Queens, but Harlem, she said, has her heart.

King said that she has to pinch herself every day. She runs a team that oversees the community center for Chase in a neighborhood she loves. It’s her passion to educate communities of color around financial empowerment and education, specifically black and brown women.

On Tuesday afternoon, King and her team helped the workshop—Shop Learn and Celebrate- partnering with a nonprofit called Grassroots Grocery. They rescue food from supermarkets and restaurants and donate it to affordable housing throughout the city. It’s all about building community.

J.P. Morgan Chase’s Minority Entrepreneurship Program offers free coaching and access to funding.

If you have a story, reach out to Monica Morales at monica@pix11.com.