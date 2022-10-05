HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A Harlem woman says her apartment has flooded every day for weeks now. Luciana Calcano lives at the Grant Houses with her parents. For weeks, water is coming from her parents’ bedroom wall.

Married 38 years, Calcano says her parents are retiring soon and deserve a healthy home. Right now, to escape the water and smell of mold, they are sleeping in the living room.

The leak started back on Sept. 19. Calcano showed PIX11 News several repair tickets she’s put in. She tracks them on her MyNYCHA app. Plumbers are not scheduled to come until next week.

Calcano wants a plumber and a guarantee it won’t happen again. PIX11 News reached out to NYCHA. An hour after PIX11 News crews left, Calcano got a call and a visit.

A NYCHA spokesperson told PIX11 News, “Plumbers are currently on site addressing the leaks at this apartment, which are being caused by a kitchen waste broken stack. Caretakers are also assisting the resident with clean-up of the water damage.”