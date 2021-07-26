Harlem NYCHA families frustrated by ongoing gas outage

HARLEM, Manhattan — Every night is sandwich night for one Harlem family because they haven’t had cooking gas for months.

With not gas service in the New York City Housing Authority apartment, the city gave Paula Cerda a hot plate. Cerda and her three daughters are not alone in their frustration. The entire Kings Tower Building hasn’t had gas since April, families said.

Gas outages are a problem across the city.  According to NYCHA’s own website, 56 developments across the city have some gas outages as of Monday afternoon.

A NYCHA spokesperson confirmed to PIX11 the gas outage at Kings Tower is affecting 125 units and is in the final stage of restoration.

“While we understand gas service interruptions are inconvenient, we also want to ensure our residents’ safety as we work to restore service as quickly as possible,” the spokesperson said. “We ask that all residents continue to use the MyNychaApp or call the Customer Contact Center at 718-707-7771 to create a work order ticket for any maintenance needs, including service interruptions.” 

PIX11 will keep checking on the progress of gas restoration for these residents. If you have a story, reach out to Monica Morales at monica@pix11.com

