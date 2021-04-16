Harlem moms fight to fix broken front door at NYCHA building

Families in Harlem want to know what’s taking so long to fix the front door of their building. It’s a recurring problem that has them afraid, especially at night.

Tanya Todd, Christine Radellant and Minerva Fabian said they have an open door policy when it comes to family and friends visiting — but this is ridiculous.

For weeks now, Todd says she’s complained to managers at the New York City Housing Authority building in Harlem, saying her front door is always broken. It’s the door to the main entrance to her building.

PIX11 has been to the building before — fighting for their senior center to stay open and helping fix their community center that was falling apart.

Leona Shoemaker has been the tenant president for more than a decade. She said broken doors is a chronic safety issue that needs to be fixed as soon as possible, before someone is hurt.

A NYCHA spokesperson told PIX11 they were looking into these complaints. Hours after PIX11 left, Todd said two NYCHA workers started fixing the door.

NYCHA said:

“The lobby door is the only door within the entire development that is out of order, and there is 24-hour security at that door. All other lobby doors are locked and secured. NYCHA staff was on site today working on the lobby door…We will work with a vendor on repairs.”

If you have a story reach out to Monica Morales at monica@pix11.com.