EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — An East Harlem hospital worker said he spends all day helping others, but then comes home to a health hazard.

Johnny Martinez is a hospital maintenance worker, and has been for 27 years. He said he tries to help others every day, only to come home to constant leaks and problems in his apartment.

Martinez has no kitchen cabinets because the wall is damaged by water. He said the water travels down his walls and through his ceiling, and it looks like a bubble ready to burst.

He told PIX11 News he’s waited months for repair crew to fix a pipe and reinstall his sink, but they never came back. Instead, duct tape and plastic are covering parts of his bathroom wall.

Martinez keeps a detailed log of repair complaints, dates and times he’s put in repair tickets — dating back to August 2021. He said he called three times and left three messages Wednesday; but, like dozens of other times before, there was no response back and no action.

NYCHA said they are looking into Martinez’s complaints. A few hours after PIX11 News left, crews and a plumber visited Martinez and found the leak that was causing the problem. They said they will replace the old pipes with new ones.