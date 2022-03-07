HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Since the beginning of the pandemic, a Harlem community fridge has served as a critical source of food for families in the neighborhood. Now organizers say it needs a new home.

Back in June of 2020, PIX11 News first met Sade Boyewa, a long-time community activist and organizer. Boyewa saw a need in her neighborhood and did something about it. She started this community fridge in Harlem. It grew into a movement with dozens of volunteers feeding hundreds of people.

For over two years, the fridge on the corner of 116th Street and Manhattan Avenue was a beacon of hope and a place to access fresh produce and food. Food is delivered by a network of volunteers. Now, Boyewa said the deli providing the sidewalk space told her she has to move.

PIX11 News spoke to the deli owner Monday by phone’ he told PIX11 the fridge wasn’t maintained and cost him money. Boyewa says that’s absolutely not true.

The JCC around the corner stepped in, giving it a temporary storage place at its Harlem headquarters until it finds a new home. Boyewa says the fridge needs a permanent new place to call home as soon as possible. She’s looking for a small business, with a little space and a lot of love for their community. They also need access to electricity to plug it in,

If you can help or if you have a lead on a new home for this community resource, email theharlemcommunityfridge@gmail.com

If you have a story, reach out to Monica Morales at monica@pix11.com