Harlem community center dealing with leaks needs repairs

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A Harlem community center meant to be a safe haven for kids and a place for seniors to congregates has become an obstacle course of hazards, its director said.

The Grant Houses community center has leaky ceilings. The leaks have destroyed computers and made it to kids can’t access the playrooms.

“This is where the sewage has been leaking down. So this room has been shut off for months,” said Kevin Belmont, the assistant director of youth services of the Montefiore Moshulo Community Center at the Grant Houses.

The computer lab was deemed unsanitary.

“The leaks were going into computers and they were starting to malfunction,” said Cassandra Quick, the program director of Grant Cornerstone.

The building is supposed to be maintained by the New York City Housing Authority. NYC Councilmember Shaun Abreu reached out to PIX11 News for help.

“NYCHA needs to get on the ball today,” said Carlton Davis, the Grant Houses tenant president.

A NYCHA spokespersons said staff completed most of the repairs related to the leaks at the Grant Cornerstone Community Center on Tuesday.

“This included locating the leaks and addressing, plastering, painting and other necessary repairs,” the spokesperson said. “The last item is an access panel that needs to be installed, which staff are waiting to receive. We are also working to secure vendors and schedule additional repairs as needed. We ask that all residents continue to use the MyNychaApp or call the Customer Contact Center at 718-707-7771 to create a work order ticket for any maintenance needs.”