HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A Harlem small business overcame the pandemic and a break-in to open up her second location. Tammeca Rochester says because her Harlem community believed in her, she never gave up when faced with adversity.

Rochester was a mechanical engineer but was frustrated with the lack of healthy workout options in her Harlem neighborhood. So she took action and used her savings to start a workout studio called Harlem Cycle on Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard in 2016. Then the pandemic hit, and she quickly pivoted to remote classes and outdoor classes to stay in business.

And then another curveball was thrown at her. In October 2020, PIX11 News spoke to Rochester after someone broke in and vandalized her business during the pandemic. But Rochester didn’t give up. She worked harder.

Rochester said everything changed when she posted her struggle on social media. Her neighbors rallied around her. She said it was that support that turned things around and saved her business. “We have had a lot of ups and downs and the community really rallied behind us. They needed us and they welcomed us,” said Rochester.

Harlem Cycle opened up a second location on 125th Street and Lenox Avenue. For more information, visit the Harlem Cycle website.