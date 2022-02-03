Grandma of 10 so mad she cries over heating issues at East Harlem public housing

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Seniors living at an East Harlem New York City Housing Authority building need consistent heat and hot water.

They’re not alone. On Thursday, there were 22 developments around the city with heat and/or hot water issues impacting 24,000 residents. PIX11 News has been tracking outages and has helped 13 developments get their heat and hot water restored this year.

At Upaca 6, an all senior building on Lexington Avenue, resident Frankie Young compared her home to an icebox.

“I be so mad I cry,” Young, a grandma of 10, said. “I’m tired of being cold. I pay my rent every month! I don’t get nothing, not even my hot water.”

Young lost her husband, an Army veteran, five years ago. She said her memories of him help keep her warm.

“I’m doing the best I can,” Young said.

A NYCHA spokesperson said the agency was working to fix the issue.

“NYCHA is working to troubleshoot issues with air vents and exhaust fans that are causing issues with the heat and we will continue to address as needed,” the spokesperson said.

