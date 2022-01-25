Gowanus public housing residents say building keeps flooding

GOWANUS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A public housing resident recovering from surgery woke to a river of water flowing from her bathroom, through her apartment and right out her front door.

Gowanus Houses tenant Margaret Jackson said it’s happened at least four times in the past few months. Resident Renee Flowers said people created a “brigade of brooms” to try and fight back the water.

“There was a foot of water here and this happens all the time,” Jackson said.

Tenants Tracey Pinkard said flooding isn’t the only building issue; there’s inconsistent heat and hot water, too. Pinkard said all the problems are symptoms of decades of neglect, disinvestment and mismanagement by the New York City Housing Authority.

More than $200 million was allocated from the city’s budget for the Gowanus and Wycoff Houses last fall thanks to a rezoning, Councilmember Lincoln Restler said. He noted investment in the long-term fixes can’t happen fast enough.

“NYCHA needs a dramatic investment of resources. More accountability to start improving peoples lives,” Restler said.

A NYCHA spokesperson told PIX11 News they are looking into all of these complaints.

“NYCHA staff are working on repairing the house pumps and we have established a full-time watch to monitor the pump and roof tank overflow,” the spokesperson said. “Electricians are currently on site for repairs, which are estimated to be completed this evening. We ask that all residents continue to use the MyNychaApp or call the Customer Contact Center at 718-707-7771 to create a work order ticket for any maintenance needs.”

If you have problems with your heat or hot water reach out to Monica Morales. She can be contacted at monica@pix11.com