Free online cookbook fights food insecurity by raising awareness

NEW YORK (PIX11) — JASAEats, an agency helping fight food insecurity in the city, is serving up a cookbook filled with cherished recipes.

The virtual cookbook, which is free to access, shares recipes from 32 community foodies, including Carrie Nachmani. The chef, author and grandmother of four said the lasagna recipe included in the book was passed down by her mother, a Holocaust survivor.

“It’s such an important time to bring awareness to food insecurity,” Nachmani said.

The Starrett City Older Adult center, just one of 19 meal sites run by JASAEats, receives about 1,500 a day. Across the city, JASA provides over a million meals to older New Yorkers every year.