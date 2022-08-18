THE BRONX (PIX11) — Back in April, some Bronx parents showed us how their playgrounds were falling apart and locked.

They wanted them fixed before the summer so their children could play and without getting hurt. Tanya Pedler, the tenant president of the Morrisania Air Rights houses in the Bronx, said after PIX11 News’ story in April, the New York City Housing Authority sprang into action. Now Pedler says that not only are these playgrounds fixed, but they’re adding new areas so children here finally have safe spaces to play.

About a dozen parents led by Pedler previously took PIX11 News on a tour of several NYCHA playgrounds that were off limits and falling apart. All of these parks are in one NYCHA development within a few blocks of each other.

For years, PIX11 news has exposed problems inside NYCHA playgrounds, helping get action and repairs. A NYCHA spokesperson tells PIX11 news, “NYCHA recognizes the importance of providing outdoor space for residents and we are pleased we were able to safely reopen these playgrounds for resident use.”

These moms say the message here is that every one can make a difference if the community works together to make it happen.