Follow-Up Fridays checks in with folks in the Bronx, Lower East Side, Brooklyn

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — Several seniors who live at the Florentino Plaza in Brooklyn say they have been dealing with a smelly sewage problem for days.

Now, it’s turning into a health hazard. Evelyn Freeman,79, says her apartment took videos of her apartment flooding with raw sewage. 

She says her son used clothing, blankets anything to help stop the dirty water. Her second floor neighbor, Nereida Romney, says it happens so much, she bought a pump and a garden hose to push the water out the window. 

Brooklyn Councilmember Darma Diaz  brought the story to PIX11 News’ attention. 

“Staff visited Ms. Romney’s apartment today and cleared the stoppage in the tub,” a NYCHA spokesperson told PIX11 News in a statement. “They also put in a work order for the floor tiles to be replaced at Ms. Freeman’s apartment and grab bars are scheduled to be put in the bathroom this weekend. Staff also put in work orders for bathroom painting and new floors for Ms. Kizzie, and we are awaiting dates for those repairs.”

Residents of one Lower East Side building say they haven’t had hot water in weeks. They say it’s not only inconvenient, it’s unsanitary and unhealthy. 

Vernita de Loatch, who lives at the Vladeck Houses on the Lower East Side, says since Feb. 24, several water lines inside her building have not had hot water. 

De Loatch put in over a dozen tickets and called to complain. She says no one comes to help the fix the problem. 

De Loatch is also job hunting and interviewing to be a social worker for at risk youth. 

“It’s not rocket science, I just need hot water,” she said. “Just give me my hot water.”

“We scheduled a temporary water shutdown today from 1 to 5 p.m. in order to determine the root cause of the hot water issues,” a NYCHA spokesperson told us.

A breast cancer survivor from the Bronx is now in remission, but says her home is a health hazard

Angela Williams, 58, beat the odds against breast cancer. Williams lives at the Castle Hill Houses in the Bronx. Shes’s battled breast cancer for several years, but now she in recovery and needs repairs to her apartment.

We visited Williams Thursday afternoon.

“I did not survive cancer to die from mold. Please help me,” said Williams.

Williams is a mother of five and grand mother of seven. But when she started talking about her home and her fight for repairs, she got emotional. 

“It shouldn’t be this way this way do the right thing. Why do things have  to get to the point of disastrous to do what you are suppose to do?,” asked Williams, pushing back the tears. 

Williams showed PIX11 News pictures of her living room wall and ceiling are falling apart and she says she had a leak and mold in her bathroom since January. 

Her inspiration and motivation now is her 1-year-old grandson Reginald, who she hopes will be able to visit when her home is fixed. 

PIX11 News once again reached out to NYCHA. 

“As mentioned yesterday, staff scheduled work for next week, including plasterers to fix the living room wall, a plumber for some rust and a leaky tub trap and bricklayers to re-grout the shower,” said a spokesperson. “After the work is completed, painters will be scheduled.”

